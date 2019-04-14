|
|
Judy Griggers Graydon
Montgomery - Judy Griggers Graydon passed away on April 12, 2019 at the age of 79. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, L. Wayne Graydon; her children, Lori Adams (Ricky), Michael Graydon (Monica); her grandchildren, Graydon Lamberth, Meredith Taunton (Stephen), Emily Graydon, Will Graydon; her great granddaughter, Esther Taunton; her sisters, Lois Hays (Ron), Diane Jaworski (Ron); her brother, Arthur "Chipper" Griggers, Jr. (Patricia); as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Bertha Griggers, and an infant brother, Kenneth Griggers.
Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00am with a Graveside service to follow at Greenwood Cemetery at 11:00am.The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to Mrs. Alberta Edwards for her loving care over the past several months. Because Judy loved flowers, the family will accept any flowers, but you are welcome to make a memorial contribution to Ridgecrest Baptist Church or the Montgomery Cancer Center.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 14, 2019