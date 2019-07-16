Resources
Judy Haddock

Judy Haddock Obituary
Judy Haddock

Montgomery - Judy Haddock, 65, Montgomery resident, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.

She was a beloved mother and wife, a devoted friend and an avid pool player for many years, will be deeply missed by the many people that knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee "Lucky" Haddock, her parents Dorothea and Chester Homes and her brother Mike Homes. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Goodwin of Millbrook and Christine (Steve) Steiner of Decatur and her grandsons, Jacob, Michael, Joseph, Steven and Sidney.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 16, 2019
