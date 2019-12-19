|
|
Judy Pennic Houston
Montgomery - Houston Pennic, Judy, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, transitioned to her heavenly home on December 17, 2019. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1948 to the late George and Nancy Pennic. She was a graduate of Carver High School's class of 1966. Later, Judy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Alabama State University and a Master's degree from Troy University in Montgomery. With her education, she worked as a teacher at both Robert E. Lee High School and Alabama State University.
Her husband, John C. Houston, preceded her in death. She is survived by a loving daughter, Cossaundria (Jerry) Edwards, Hayneville, Alabama; one step-daughter, Nancy (Edril) Stewart, Atlanta, GA; one step-son, Larry Houston, Montgomery, AL; three grandsons, Jeremy Edwards, Jon Michael Edwards, both Montgomery, AL, Geno Martin, Atlanta, GA; two great-grandchildren, Jace and Ariyah Edwards; two devoted brothers, Frederick (Sandra) Pennic, Montgomery, AL; George (Rhonda) Pennic, Hermitage, TN; one sister, Grace Brown, Montgomery, AL; one precious aunt, Bertha Ponder, Montgomery, AL; three sisters-in-law, Beatrice Watson, Montgomery, AL; Barbara (James) Wright, Opelika, AL; Martha Houston, Houston, TX; one brother-in-law, Charlie Houston, Montgomery, AL; three special cousins, Mary and Ed Hardin, and Annette Whatley, Montgomery, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dr. Neil Epler will conduct a Celebration of life Service on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Southern Memorial Funeral Home & Crematorium. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with services to follow. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019