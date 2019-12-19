Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Pennic Houston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Pennic Houston Obituary
Judy Pennic Houston

Montgomery - Houston Pennic, Judy, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, transitioned to her heavenly home on December 17, 2019. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1948 to the late George and Nancy Pennic. She was a graduate of Carver High School's class of 1966. Later, Judy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Alabama State University and a Master's degree from Troy University in Montgomery. With her education, she worked as a teacher at both Robert E. Lee High School and Alabama State University.

Her husband, John C. Houston, preceded her in death. She is survived by a loving daughter, Cossaundria (Jerry) Edwards, Hayneville, Alabama; one step-daughter, Nancy (Edril) Stewart, Atlanta, GA; one step-son, Larry Houston, Montgomery, AL; three grandsons, Jeremy Edwards, Jon Michael Edwards, both Montgomery, AL, Geno Martin, Atlanta, GA; two great-grandchildren, Jace and Ariyah Edwards; two devoted brothers, Frederick (Sandra) Pennic, Montgomery, AL; George (Rhonda) Pennic, Hermitage, TN; one sister, Grace Brown, Montgomery, AL; one precious aunt, Bertha Ponder, Montgomery, AL; three sisters-in-law, Beatrice Watson, Montgomery, AL; Barbara (James) Wright, Opelika, AL; Martha Houston, Houston, TX; one brother-in-law, Charlie Houston, Montgomery, AL; three special cousins, Mary and Ed Hardin, and Annette Whatley, Montgomery, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dr. Neil Epler will conduct a Celebration of life Service on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Southern Memorial Funeral Home & Crematorium. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with services to follow. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -