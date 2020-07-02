Judy (Rutland) Pratt
Montgomery - Judy (Rutland) Pratt of Montgomery passed away with family at her side on July 1, 2020. Judy was born in Hattiesburg, MS, but grew up in Mobile and lived most of her adult life in Montgomery after graduating from Huntingdon College.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Burton L. Pratt; two daughters and sons-in-law, Laurie and Mike Johns of Tuscaloosa, and Alison and Rob Boswell of Wilmington, NC; and three grandchildren, Oak Johns, Lucy Boswell, and Owen Boswell. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Lucy and Bob Duncan, of Gulf Breeze, FL. She was preceded in death by her half-brother James Richard Rutland of Mobile and a number of other loving relatives and friends.
Judy will be remembered with love by throngs of Spanish and Psychology students from her many years teaching, especially at St. James, Lanier, and LAMP, and by her colleagues who respected and admired how she inspired her students. Since her retirement, as a talented artist she has been able to enjoy more time painting, drawing, creating. She loved being in her garden, volunteering at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, spending time at the beach, sharing stories about her grandchildren, and serving her church community at FUMC Montgomery and the Charles Forester Sunday School Class.
Private services will be held Friday, July 3 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Children's Home, the Charles Forester Sunday School Class of FUMC or the charity of your choice
.
United Methodist Children's Home
3140 Zelda Court, Suite 100
Montgomery, AL 36177-9257UMCH.net/Donate