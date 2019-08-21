|
Julia Goodwin
Montgomery - Julia Parke Pope Goodwin passed away August 17, 2019 at Angels for the Elderly Assisted Living. She was born January 31, 1919 in Luverne, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband Foster Goodwin, Sr.; her parents Nonie Law Pope and William Barna Pope; brothers George Pope, Charles Jennings Pope and sister Susan Mansfield. She is survived by two sisters: Helen Morgan, Jeane Massey and brother Barna Pope; four children; Judy Goodwin Chipman (Don), Linda Goodwin Johnston (Woody, Sr.), Foster Goodwin, Jr. (Judy), Jay Goodwin (Monica). Nine grandchildren: Michael Cooper, Patrick Cooper, Woody Johnston, Rick Johnston, Amy Johnston Stephens, Evan Goodwin, Jenna Goodwin Arndt, Sara Goodwin Downs and Jesse Goodwin. Eleven great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family moved to New Orleans when she was a teenager and later moved to Montgomery where she met her husband and raised her family. She was an avid reader and a world traveler. She visited Europe, the Holy Land, Japan, and Canada as well as sailing throughout the Pacific coast of South America for two months aboard a working container ship at age 82 with several of her siblings. She was a master quilter and lover of history. She possessed a quick wit, which she passed down to her children and grandchildren. She was a faithful servant to her Lord and to her family. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Leak Memory Chapel with a visitation at 10:00 am with the Rev. Mike Northcutt officiating. Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Woody Johnston, Rick Johnston, Patrick Cooper, Michael Cooper, Evan Goodwin, Jesse Goodwin, Jim Stephens, Chris Arndt and Brett Downs.
'Well done, good and faithful servant!" Matthew 25:21
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019