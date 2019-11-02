|
|
Julia McDowell
Wetumpka - Julia Baker McDowell, age 95, passed away on October 31, 2019. Formally of Montgomery, Alabama, Julia was a resident of The Gardens of Wetumpka, an assisted living facility in Wetumpka, Alabama, at the time of her death. Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel at 12:00, on Monday, November 4, with procession to graveside at 12:45. Reverend Brad Sullivan of Vaughn Park Church of Christ will be officiating. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years, Wallace McDowell and three sisters, Ruth Brown, Willie Drew Reynolds, and Mary Edna Baker. She is survived by four daughters, Lucie (John) Barnes of Wetumpka, Alabama; Margaret McDowell of Baldwin County, Alabama; Kathleen (Paul) Parker of Titus, Alabama; Barbara (C.C "Butch") Tillery of Mentone, Alabama; four grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica) Roberts of Fitzpatrick, Alabama; Melissa Roberts of Baldwin County, Alabama; Maggie (Andrew) Weems of Vestavia Hills, Alabama; and Susan Parker of Pinson, Alabama; three great grandchildren and her sister, Alma (Walter) Gainey of Pike Road, Alabama. Pallbearers will be John Barnes, Paul Parker, Matthew Roberts, and Ben Young. Honorary pallbearers will be William McDowell, James McDowell, James Dozier, Ernest McArthur, and Walter Gainey. The family would like to thank the love and care that was shown to Julia by the staff and nurses at Ivy Creek Hospice of Wetumpka, AL. On-line condolences may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019