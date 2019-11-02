Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia McDowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia McDowell


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia McDowell Obituary
Julia McDowell

Wetumpka - Julia Baker McDowell, age 95, passed away on October 31, 2019. Formally of Montgomery, Alabama, Julia was a resident of The Gardens of Wetumpka, an assisted living facility in Wetumpka, Alabama, at the time of her death. Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel at 12:00, on Monday, November 4, with procession to graveside at 12:45. Reverend Brad Sullivan of Vaughn Park Church of Christ will be officiating. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years, Wallace McDowell and three sisters, Ruth Brown, Willie Drew Reynolds, and Mary Edna Baker. She is survived by four daughters, Lucie (John) Barnes of Wetumpka, Alabama; Margaret McDowell of Baldwin County, Alabama; Kathleen (Paul) Parker of Titus, Alabama; Barbara (C.C "Butch") Tillery of Mentone, Alabama; four grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica) Roberts of Fitzpatrick, Alabama; Melissa Roberts of Baldwin County, Alabama; Maggie (Andrew) Weems of Vestavia Hills, Alabama; and Susan Parker of Pinson, Alabama; three great grandchildren and her sister, Alma (Walter) Gainey of Pike Road, Alabama. Pallbearers will be John Barnes, Paul Parker, Matthew Roberts, and Ben Young. Honorary pallbearers will be William McDowell, James McDowell, James Dozier, Ernest McArthur, and Walter Gainey. The family would like to thank the love and care that was shown to Julia by the staff and nurses at Ivy Creek Hospice of Wetumpka, AL. On-line condolences may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -