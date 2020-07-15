Julia Price BishopMontgomery - Julia Price Bishop passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 after an extended illness. She taught speech at Bellingrath School, and was a member of Young Meadows Presbyterian Church where she taught an elementary class on Wednesday nights. She also was active in Child Evangelism Fellowship and helped at two different public schools in the area. She was a prolific artist who enjoyed God's creation and serving others. She will be missed by all who knew her. Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, James F. Bishop, Sr.; and her parents, Aaron & Jule Price. Survivors include her sons, James F. Bishop, Jr. (Cynthia), Price Gregory Bishop (Jacquelyn); her grandchildren, James Samuel Bishop, Paul Reynolds Bishop, Ann Price Bishop, Cynthia Joy Bishop, Julialyn Maria Bishop; her brother, Joseph Price (Courtney); her sister, Jean Anne Wiener (Lee). The family would like to extend a word of gratitude to her caregivers, Answered Prayer and Hospice of Montgomery, for their kindness and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Young Meadows Presbyterian Church.