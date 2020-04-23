Resources
Julia Rhyne Obituary
Rhyne, Julia Tucker, 81, died after a brief illness on April 18th, 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Daniel Harris Rhyne, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberley (Rhyne) Carr; son, Daniel Harris Rhyne, lll, and his wife, Susan (Pippen) Rhyne; two adored granddaughters, Elizabeth Ann Carr and Caroline Page Rhyne; brother, Robert B. Tucker and his wife Patricia Tucker; sister in law, Rosamond (Rhyne) Black and several beloved nieces and nephews.

She was laid to rest in the columbarium at First United Methodist Church in a private service on April 20th where the family gathered in a celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Respite Ministry at FUMC Montgomery, 2416 W. Cloverdale Park, Montgomery, AL, 36106.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
