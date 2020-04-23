|
Julia Rhyne
Rhyne, Julia Tucker, 81, died after a brief illness on April 18th, 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Daniel Harris Rhyne, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberley (Rhyne) Carr; son, Daniel Harris Rhyne, lll, and his wife, Susan (Pippen) Rhyne; two adored granddaughters, Elizabeth Ann Carr and Caroline Page Rhyne; brother, Robert B. Tucker and his wife Patricia Tucker; sister in law, Rosamond (Rhyne) Black and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was laid to rest in the columbarium at First United Methodist Church in a private service on April 20th where the family gathered in a celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Respite Ministry at FUMC Montgomery, 2416 W. Cloverdale Park, Montgomery, AL, 36106.
