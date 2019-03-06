|
|
Julie Carter Carey
Winston-Salem NC - Julie Carter Carey passed away peacefully at her home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on March 2nd, 2019, after a long illness. Julie was born in Montgomery, Alabama, on May 11, 1958. Raised in a strong Christian family, she accepted Christ at an early age. She was a 1976 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, attended Auburn University - Montgomery and graduated with honors from High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. Julie's working career included the sales and distribution of medical equipment and supplies and the processing of medical claims. She is survived by her husband Jim Carey of Winston-Salem; father Clinton (Cheryl) of Montgomery; mother Sybil Carter, sister Amy Carter Reid (Dave), and her loving niece Erin Reid, all of Kernersville, NC, and stepsons Brandon and Brian Carey, granddaughters Sophia, Ellie, and Elera, all of Winston Salem. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Frazer United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, N.C. or to the church or .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019