June Lois Heath



June Lois Heath 85 passed away on November 15th, 2020 She was predeceased by her parents, Oliver and Ruth Clark, brother Don



Clark. She is survived by her sister Joyce (Sonny) Soloman, sons Jay Heath and Jeff (Margaret) Heath, grandsons Jordan Heath, Hunter Heath and Conner Heath, nephew Greg (Anna) Soloman, niece Leesa (Richie) Street.



A graveside service to honor her memory is set for Sunday December 6th 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn, AL









