Justin Christopher Carden, "Chuck"
Justin Christopher Carden, "Chuck," born 8/22/1982, passed away at age 37 on June 30, 2020 while hospitalized at UAB. He lived in Montgomery with his wife Melissa Dawn (Singleton Matthews). Justin was well-known as a talented guitarist and photographer who was passionate about learning, equality, faith and truth.
Justin is preceded in death by his grandparents and leaves behind countless friends and extensive family, including his parents, wife, brother, and two sisters-in-law.
Melissa would like to thank Yellowhammer Fund, whose donation covered Justin's final expenses, as well as donations from many friends. Please consider donating to https://yellowhammerfund.org/donate/
, https://montgomeryprideunited.org/donate-index-impact
, eji.org
, as these were all causes that Justin supported, volunteered with, and advocated for.