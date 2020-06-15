Karen Michelle Compton Bush
Karen Michelle Compton Bush

Deatsville - BUSH, Karen Michelle Compton, 40, resident of Deatsville, AL passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel with Pastors Larry Burke and Brandon Giardina officiating. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday at Prattville Memorial from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Bush was preceded in death by her father, Richard Compton; her step-father, Rodney Burkey; and grandmother, Maggie Davis. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Benjamin Bush; her son, Kaleb Bush; two daughters, Kaitlyn Knight and Kendall Bush; her mother, Betty Burkey Gray; sister, Cyndie Clifton (Hunter); brother, Clifton Compton (Brittany); two step-brothers, Lee Burkey and Scott Burkey; and numerous extended family members and friends.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
JUN
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
