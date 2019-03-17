|
Katharine Massengale Walter
Auburn, Alabama - Katharine Massengale Walter was born May 4, 1935, in Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from Washington Seminary (now The Westminster Schools) in 1953. She attended The University of Georgia and in the Fall of 1953 pledged Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She was chosen as Phi Delta Theta sweetheart at Emory University. She was a member of the 1957 Atlanta Debutante Club and was presented at The Piedmont Driving Club. During this time, she was taken as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well as the Confederate Dames of America.
She met the love of her life, Jim, in Atlanta and they were married in April 1961 at All Saints Episcopal, her family church, in Atlanta. They remained married for 52 years. The next four years they were in Birmingham and Huntsville where she modeled. The moved to Auburn in 1965 and started a family. Her first son, Mark, was born in 1965 and in 1968, they welcomed their second son, Michael.
Throughout her years in Auburn, she was active in various religious and civic organizations including Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Episcopal Women's Guild, Auburn Women's Club and Garden Club. She was a volunteer with Auburn Hospice and EAMC auxiliary, "Pink Lady." Her home was on the Auburn Tour of Homes and her yard and gardens were featured in "East Alabama Living" magazine. She and Jim were honored numerous times with "Yard of the Month" through the Auburn Beautification Council.
She loved travel, entertaining, antiquing and being with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim. She is survived by her son Mark (Lawrence) in Atlanta, son Michael (Sara) in Auburn, grandchildren, Tristan and Hudson, and sister, Frances in Memphis and a niece, Katharine, in Denver.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethany House (hospice) in Auburn, Alabama.
Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:00am at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Auburn.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2019