Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Katherine E. Colvin

Montgomery - Colvin, Mrs. Katherine E., A resident for Montgomery, AL departed this life on Monday, December16, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM from True Divine Baptist Church, Troy Highway, Pastor Steven Huntley, Officiating. Burial will follow in Eastwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Mrs. Colvin will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
