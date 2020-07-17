Katherine Johnson
Notasulga - Mrs. Katherine Johnson, a resident of Notasulga, Alabama passed away July 15, 2020 at the age of 84. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Henry F. Morrow and Rev. Lucille Gosa officiating. Burial will follow in Notasulga Memory Gardens Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Katherine is survived by her son, Billy Mark Johnson (Janice); grandchildren, Bradley Johnson (Bonnie), Lindsey Hutchison (Scott) and Heather Johnson; great grandchildren, Bowen and Boone Johnson, Peyton, Camilla, Barrett and Sophia Hutchison. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Billy Joe Johnson and her parents, Clinton "Kent" and Bertha Spain. Katherine loved her family and her husband. She was by his side in the ministry and in life as a pastor's wife for 66 years.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks @ www.autismspeaks.org
or The Dyslexia Resource @ dyslexiaresource.org
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 1:00PM until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.