Katherine Litchfield Seale
Montgomery - Katherine "Miss Kitty" Seale was born May 6, 1948 and died peacefully Tuesday surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She is a Montgomery native and graduate of Lanier High School (1966) and Sweet Briar College in Virginia. Kitty was elected to the Lanier Hall of Fame in 1997 is a recipient of the 2013 Governor's Arts Award, and voted Montgomery Advertiser's Community Hero in August 2019.
She taught briefly in the Montgomery Public School system before following her dream and founding the Alabama Dance Theatre in 1986. She has been actively involved in dance as a teacher, choreographer and director for the past 40+ years. She touched many lives and we cherish the time and love we received from Miss Kitty.
Many dancers have passed through the doors of ADT. They have received national recognition, scholarships and have gone on to perform with nationally recognized professional dance companies. The Alabama Dance Theatre achieved Honor Company status in 1992 with the Regional Dance America/Southeast organization where ADT continues to represent the City of Montgomery and the State of Alabama.
Kitty was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church for almost 50 years. She was widely known throughout the community for her 15 years involvement in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) first as a participant and then as a leader.
Kitty is survived by her husband Turner Chapman Seale of 49 years, her daughter Kate and son-in-law Robby Smith, grandsons Bennett (13) and Chapman (11) Robertson, Turner Smith (15 months) and step-granddaughter Brooke Smith (17); brothers Frank Litchfield (Sharon) and Wallis Litchfield. Also, by her beloved extended family, her numerous friends and her faithful ADT family. She is now reunited with her son Turner and dancing in heaven.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alabama Dance Theatre, 1018 Madison Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104 or Stegall Seminary Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 241661, Montgomery, AL 36124.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019