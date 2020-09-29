Kathleen Coleman

Kathleen ColemanMontgomery - Kathleen Alexander Coleman, 89, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Julian and Morris Alexander; nieces, Mary Kathryn Coleman Irwin and Carrie Irwin Hughes; nephew, Thomas Leon Coleman Jr. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Luther Byron Coleman; nieces and nephews, Lavinia Alexander, Evelyn A. Jones, Harvey G. Jones, Jr, Mary Margaret Irwin Stuart, Kathryn Audell Irwin Piburn, Patricia Charlene Irwin Johnson, Beana Elizabeth Coleman Kuntzman, and Kathryn Bruner Coleman Roark.Kathleen was born in Westminster, SC. She attended Winthrop College, earning a BS degree and a Masters at the University of Alabama in Education. She retired from teaching in 1992 after teaching in the education system for 40 years. Kathleen was also a long time member of Dalraida Baptist Church.A funeral service for Kathleen will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel with the visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Pastor Tommy Fike will be officiating. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Dalraida Baptist Church.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Michael Karst and staff.