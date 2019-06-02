|
Kathleen Davenport
- - Mrs. Kathleen Mitchell Davenport, age 89, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 in a local hospital. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Crossroads Community Church (Mt. Hebron West) in Elmore, AL, followed by Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Robert Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in Bullard Cemetery in Eclectic, with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred G. Davenport, Sr; son, Fred Garneel Davenport Jr., and parents Vander Lee and Dallie Jane Mitchell. She is survived by two daughters, Wanda Davenport (Mike) Rutland, and Sylvia Davenport (Bruce R.) Sharp; brothers, Charles, Bobby, and Lynn Mitchell; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 2, 2019