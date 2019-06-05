Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Prattville Memory Gardens.
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn J. Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn J. Nelson Obituary
Kathryn J. Nelson

Montgomery - Kathryn J. Nelson, 55, of Montgomery, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Agnes Holmes. Kathryn is survived by her husband of 28 years, Dale Nelson; daughters, Brianna Nelson Gore (Kenny), Kelly Nicole Nelson; grandchildren, Faith Gore, Lucus Nelson and brothers, Tony Holmes and John Holmes. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 3:00pm at Prattville Memory Gardens.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now