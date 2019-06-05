|
|
Kathryn J. Nelson
Montgomery - Kathryn J. Nelson, 55, of Montgomery, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Agnes Holmes. Kathryn is survived by her husband of 28 years, Dale Nelson; daughters, Brianna Nelson Gore (Kenny), Kelly Nicole Nelson; grandchildren, Faith Gore, Lucus Nelson and brothers, Tony Holmes and John Holmes. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 3:00pm at Prattville Memory Gardens.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 5, 2019