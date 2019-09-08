|
|
Kathy Maynor Rowe
Brooksville - Kathy Maynor Rowe, 62, died August 6, 2019, in Brooksville, FL. She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 36 years, Alphies Rowe, and son, Dylan, of Brooksville, FL, sister Brenda Maynor Carr of Union Grove, AL, and nephew Jonathan Carr of Potomac, MD. An Oneonta native, Mrs. Rowe was the daughter of the late Judge Wilburn F. and Varelle Daily Maynor.
She received a bachelor's degree in nursing from Jacksonville State University and a master's degree in nursing from Troy State University where she was a member of Sigma Theta Tau. Her career in emergency room nursing and management spanned 40 years in hospitals in Montgomery, Alabama, Kansas and Florida. She was a pediatric emergency room supervisor at Advent Health in Tampa at the time of her death.
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes & Cremation Services handled arrangements. A celebration of life service was held in Tampa September 7, 2019.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 8, 2019