Katie Dennis
Montgomery - Katie Dennis, 91, passed away peacefully March 6, 2020. She passed away 3 days after her beloved husband, George. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Lettie Mae Wyatt; siblings, Louise Collier, J.D. Wyatt, Lois Lanier, and Emmett Wyatt Jr. She is survived by her children, George G. Dennis (Dianne), Brenda Strickland (Michael) and Jason Dennis; grandchildren, Michael B. Strickland (Jessica) and Bethany Lee (Zac), Terry Melton (Sylvia) and his great grandchildren, Harper Grace Lee, Saylor Faith Lee, Corey Melton, Hannah Melton, Ashley Melton and Zackery Melton; her siblings, Erby Wyatt (Linda) and Jessie Wyatt (Gloria). Services for Katie and George will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 2:00 PM with the visitation at the funeral home from 12:30 - 2:00. Burial will follow at Kaylor Cemetery in Tallassee, Al.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020