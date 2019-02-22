Services
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
84632 Tallassee Hwy
Eclectic, AL 36024
(334) 639-4730
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
84632 Tallassee Hwy
Eclectic, AL 36024
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
84632 Tallassee Hwy
Eclectic, AL 36024
Tallassee - Ms. Kayla Renee Smith Johnson, 31, and her unborn son, Memphis Kade Teal, of Tallassee, passed away February 19, 2019. She was born July 25, 1987. Funeral service will be Friday. February 22, at 2 pm at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Michael F. Lusk officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time at the funeral home. She is survived by her mother, Tracy A. Connell; fathers, Joseph F. Smith and Kenneth W. Birge; fiancé, Richard A. Teal; stepchildren, Brantley, Avery and Sky Teal; siblings, Brittany Smith, Melody Bonny, Amber Rollen and Brandon Smith; grandparents, Harry C. Jones and Catherine Birge; nephew, with whom she had a special bond, Camden Williams; nephew, Jonathan Wilson; niece, Morgan Wilson; and a loving extended family. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Carleta Boyd and grandfather, Orville Birge. Kayla was a graduate of Tallassee High School Class of 2005. She served and retired from the United States Air Force. She was employed with Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. She enjoyed shopping, watching TV; posting on Facebook and spending time with her family. Online condolences at www.linville memorial.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
