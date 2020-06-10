Keenan Cortez Johnson
Montgomery - Mr. Keenan Cortez Johnson a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 8, 2020. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Forest Hills Cemetery, Snowdoun, AL.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.