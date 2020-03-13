|
Keith Edward Barron
Born May 3, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio
Died on February 24, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado
Raised with his four brothers and one sister here in Montgomery, Alabama, Keith most recently called Greeley, Colorado home. He loved the mountains and travelling through-out this beautiful country. He was passionate about world affairs, helping others and was always the one to go to for advice. Family was everything to him.
Keith is survived by his daughters Lindsey Barron Bateman (Michael), Brandi Lee Barron (Justin Cobb), and Mallory Anne Barron; his life-long best friend and former wife, Regina Barron; his grandchildren Alyssa Nicole Barron, Justin Sawyer Cobb and River Willow Cobb; his brothers Bradley Barron, Robert Charles Barron Jr, Jay Barron and his sister Holly Henman.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Charles Barron and Jean Barron, and his brother Stacy Barron.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16th at 6 pm at Cornerstone Christian Church, 301 Dalraida Rd., Montgomery, Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020