Services
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Cornerstone Christian Church
301 Dalraida Rd
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Barron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Edward Barron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Edward Barron Obituary
Keith Edward Barron

Born May 3, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio

Died on February 24, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado

Raised with his four brothers and one sister here in Montgomery, Alabama, Keith most recently called Greeley, Colorado home. He loved the mountains and travelling through-out this beautiful country. He was passionate about world affairs, helping others and was always the one to go to for advice. Family was everything to him.

Keith is survived by his daughters Lindsey Barron Bateman (Michael), Brandi Lee Barron (Justin Cobb), and Mallory Anne Barron; his life-long best friend and former wife, Regina Barron; his grandchildren Alyssa Nicole Barron, Justin Sawyer Cobb and River Willow Cobb; his brothers Bradley Barron, Robert Charles Barron Jr, Jay Barron and his sister Holly Henman.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Charles Barron and Jean Barron, and his brother Stacy Barron.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16th at 6 pm at Cornerstone Christian Church, 301 Dalraida Rd., Montgomery, Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -