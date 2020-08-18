Keith Stephenson
Pike Road - On Friday, August 14, 2020, Cecil Keith Stephenson, Jr., passed away at the age of 68.
Keith was born on January 29, 1952 in Jackson, Mississippi to Cecil Keith Stephenson, Sr., and Carolyn Madden Stephenson. He received a Bachelor in Business Administration from Mississippi State University in 1976, and soon after, he met the woman who would become his lifelong partner, Patricia Roberson. Keith and Pat married on January 2, 1982 and then ventured to Fort Worth, Texas, where Keith received a Master of Christian Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1986. Keith went on to spend over 20 years ministering in the Christian Church, both as a Youth Minister and a Pastor, based in Prattville, Alabama. During that time, Keith and Pat raised two children together, Rebekah and Cecil Keith III.
Keith led a life of service, and even after formally retiring from the church, he continued to minister in every aspect of his life. He had a passion for capturing family memories in photos, and in his retirement, he turned that passion into a love for photography. When his daughter joined the Auburn University Marching Band as a Flautist, he joined the band as a Photographer. He did not know at the time that he would come to love Auburn University as much as his daughter, which led to dedicating the next 10 years of his life serving as Photographer to the band. One of his most cherished memories was being inducted in 2016 as an Honorary Member to Kappa Kappa Psi, the National Honorary Band Fraternity.
Keith had a way of making everyone feel like they were the center of his world, and his love for animals was as great as his love for people. He was known for his playful wit, infectious smile, and dedication to service, and his impact will last for generations.
Keith is survived by his wife, two children, and two granddogs. A virtual funeral service will be broadcasted from Leak Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 o'clock a.m. Donations in memory of Keith can be made to the upcoming Keith Stephenson Memorial Scholarship for Auburn University Marching Band students or to a charity of your choice
.