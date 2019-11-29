Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Earnest Hess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Earnest Hess Obituary
Hess, Kelly Earnest, 45, a resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at his residence, 756 Criddle Rd., Prattville, AL 36067. Mr. Hess was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and May Hess, and Clair and Florene Long. He is survived by his wife, Crystal Hess; father, George Hess (Cindy); mother, Sarah King (Stephen); four sons, Brian Hess, Michael Hess, Andrew Hess (Maria), Montgomery Wines; two daughters, Maggie Dudgeon and Molly Dudgeon; four brothers, James Hess (Selena), Jason Hess (Erin), Daniel King (Kristin), Ryan Kulp; two grandchildren, Remington Hess and Gracelyn Hess; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -