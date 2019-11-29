|
|
Hess, Kelly Earnest, 45, a resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at his residence, 756 Criddle Rd., Prattville, AL 36067. Mr. Hess was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and May Hess, and Clair and Florene Long. He is survived by his wife, Crystal Hess; father, George Hess (Cindy); mother, Sarah King (Stephen); four sons, Brian Hess, Michael Hess, Andrew Hess (Maria), Montgomery Wines; two daughters, Maggie Dudgeon and Molly Dudgeon; four brothers, James Hess (Selena), Jason Hess (Erin), Daniel King (Kristin), Ryan Kulp; two grandchildren, Remington Hess and Gracelyn Hess; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019