Kenneth Boles
Kenneth Boles, age 84, died peacefully in his sleep, Friday, November 29, 2019 following a brief illness. Ken was born March 8, 1935 in Cook County, Tennessee. He had a storied career with State Farm Insurance from 1963 until his retirement in 2000, serving as both an agent and an agency manager. Ken was a successful businessman while he pursued many varied entrepreneurial interests.
Ken was an avid golfer who graciously welcomed newcomers to the game of golf and the Prattville Country Club. He is lovingly remembered for having taught his favorite sport to many beginners. Ken loved golf so much that he named his beloved dog and constant companion "Birdie".
Ken is predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Hazel Boles, his parents, Tom and Belva Boles, and his brother, Bill Boles. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Robinson (Steve); his son Kenny Boles (Cathy); and his daughter Karla Boles (Tim Smith). Grandchildren include John Alford, Kendall Alford, Heather Gill, Bill Boles, Kenley Boles, Jackson Smith and Garrett Smith.
Ken kindly donated his body to the UAB Anatomical Donor Program in order to support medical research. The family wishes to extend their love and appreciation to Danny Ingram, MD; Don Pillittere, RN with Homestead Hospice; and the many caregivers at GP In-Home Care, LLC for their devotion and care during Ken's illness.
A gathering celebrating Ken's life will be held at the family home from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Prattville First United Methodist Church or Prattville YMCA.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019