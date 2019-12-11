Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Kenneth E. Livingston

Kenneth E. Livingston Obituary
Kenneth E. Livingston

Kenneth E. Livingston , 71, passed away December 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jane Livingston; family members, Dan, Djuna and Ethan Livingston, Joe, Brittany, Channing, Hayden and Jackson Martin; siblings. Ike (Sheila) Livingston, Hazel Funderburk, Nancy (Ken) Tupper. Kenny enjoyed attending church and working with the preschoolers. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 at Southern Memorial Funeral Home
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -