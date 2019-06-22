|
|
Kenneth James Tatum
Deatsville - Kenneth James Tatum, age 51, of Deatsville, Alabama passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019. Kenneth was born October 12, 1967 in Montgomery, Alabama.
Ken was an avid Alabama and Miami Dolphins football fan. He enjoyed traveling, especially cruises to the Caribbean. He loved his friends as his own family and hosting the Bama Crew at all the Alabama games.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Sherry Tatum; his children, Erin Tatum and Kevin Tatum; his father, James L. Tatum; his brother, Rob Taylor; his grandson, Grayson Tatum; and his loving dogs, Lucy and Storm. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Tatum.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home. A celebration of Ken's life will immediately follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at Alabama Heritage Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's honor to Nick's Kids Foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AlabamaHeritageFH.com for the Tatum family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from June 22 to June 23, 2019