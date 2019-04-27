|
Kenneth Lonnie Randolph
Montgomery - Kenneth Lonnie Randolph, of Eclectic, AL, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born August 7, 1939 in Lamar County, AL, he was just 3 months from his 80th birthday. A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Johnson Randolph; his children, Stephen Kenneth Randolph, Phillip Johnson Randolph (Shannon), Rachel Janice Hatcher (Jeff) and Laura Ruth Alsup (Hunter); his grandchildren, Zachary Randolph (Amy), Aubrey Carroll (Justin), Hayley Bishop (David), Anna Hatcher, Olivia Hatcher, Ella Tate Alsup, Lillian Alsup, Colin Hammett and Campbell Hammett; his great-grandchildren, Truitt Surbaugh and Rawlin Carroll; his sisters, Peggy Harrison (Eugene, d.), Virginia Phillips (Jesse, d.) and Linda Barnes (Leon), and his sister-in-law, Betty Randolph, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Ruby (Tate) Randolph, his brother, Douglas Randolph and his sister, Tallulah May. As a minister of the Church of Christ, he and his family lived and worked in AL, MS and TN before returning to AL to settle in Montgomery in 1974. He served as a missionary in Africa, Mexico and the Bahamas, a lecturer in several Christian universities, and conducted hundreds of gospel meetings across the United States.Upon his arrival in Montgomery he began his 30 plus years of work with Faulkner University, serving within that time as a professor and as the dean of the VP Black School of Biblical Studies, retiring in 2008. He loved the land and tending it was one of his favorite pastimes. He and Janice moved to Eclectic, AL in 2003, building a home on 45 acres, where he gardened and raised livestock. His family spent many happy times together in this country setting.He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him, especially his family, to whom he left a legacy of love.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Lester Chapel, in the Bible building, at Faulkner University, during the hours of 4:00 - 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the University Church of Christ, with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the mission work in Mexico, sponsored by the Georgia Road Church of Christ, 4875 Georgia Road, Wetumpka, AL 36092.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 27, 2019