Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hamilton Cross Roads Church of Christ
Brundidge, AL
Brundidge, AL
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamilton Cross Roads Church of Christ
Brundidge, AL
Brundidge, AL
Kenneth S. Flowers Obituary
Kenneth S. Flowers

Montgomery - Kenneth S. Flowers, 77, of Montgomery, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Hazel Flowers.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mildred Flowers; cousins, Estine Dansby, Alice (Doug) Yates, Becky (Harry) Sanders, Franklin (Linda) Flowers; sister in-law, Virginia and "brother in law", Winston Farrior; two special friends, Roger and Juanita Beckham; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 5:00pm-7:00pm, at Leak Memory Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 1:00pm, at Hamilton Cross Roads Church of Christ in Brundidge, Alabama. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery on U.S. Hwy 29 in Troy, Alabama. Rev. Doug Williams will officiate the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pulmonary Hypertension Association, The or a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
