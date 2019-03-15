Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Goshen - Mr. Kenneth Thomas of Goshen, AL, passed away at the age of 64, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel in Troy with Dr. Robert Carter officiating, Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Kenneth was born in Montgomery County, AL, to the late Herbert Carroll Thomas and Bertha Broadway Thomas. He worked as a Radiation Safety Specialist in both Alabama and Florida for over thirty years. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Alexander and Mila Eunice Thomas and Leon and Clara Broadway. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Vicki Hall Thomas, Goshen; son, Christopher Thomas (Eleanor), Montgomery, AL; daughter, Sara Thomas, Montgomery; two grandchildren, Chloe Thomas and Evan Thomas; sister, Dana Thomas Everage (Thomas), and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to by mail, 3500 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 225, Birmingham, AL, 35243, or by phone, (205) 989-0098. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
