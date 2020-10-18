Kenneth Wayne MerrilOpp, AL - Mr. Kenneth Wayne Merrill, age 87, of Opp, Alabama passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.Mr. Merrill is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Donny Merrill & Beth; grandchildren, Gary Merrill, Jr. and Misty Merrill; sisters & brothers-in-law, Sarah Spurlin & Richard and Mary Ellen Norris & Clayton; and numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Sanders Merrill; son, Gary Wayne Merrill; brother, Billy H. Merrill; and parents, Aminitus Smith Merrill and Sam H. Merrill.Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Wayne Merrill will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Good Hope Cemetery in Dozier, Alabama. Wayne Sharpe and Danny Loftin will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Donny Merrill, Gary Merrill, Jr., Ralph Sanders, Jr., Gene Cadell, Danny Loftin and Jerry Everage. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.