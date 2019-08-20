Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Renfroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wayne Renfroe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Wayne Renfroe Obituary
Kenneth Wayne Renfroe

Titus - Kenneth Wayne Renfroe left this earth for his eternal home on August 18, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 5 pm to 7 pm at White Chapel. Funeral will be August 21, 2019, 1 pm at White Chapel Funeral Home.

Ken was a Husband, Daddy, Paw Paw, Great Paw Paw, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and friend. He was retired from Alabama Power. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Amazon Hope Missions, 705 Wetumpka Street, Prattville, AL 36067.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.