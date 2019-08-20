|
|
Kenneth Wayne Renfroe
Titus - Kenneth Wayne Renfroe left this earth for his eternal home on August 18, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 5 pm to 7 pm at White Chapel. Funeral will be August 21, 2019, 1 pm at White Chapel Funeral Home.
Ken was a Husband, Daddy, Paw Paw, Great Paw Paw, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and friend. He was retired from Alabama Power. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Amazon Hope Missions, 705 Wetumpka Street, Prattville, AL 36067.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2019