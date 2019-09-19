Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Kevin Allen Boothe


1967 - 2019
Kevin Allen Boothe Obituary
Kevin Allen Boothe

Montgomery - Boothe, Kevin Allen, 52, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:00AM - 10:00AM at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 10:00AM with Minister Brad Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Kevin is survived by his father, Sherman Boothe; mother, Cathryn Crumpton; brother, Scott Boothe; aunt, Nancy Hale (Jim); uncle, Randall Crumpton (Betty); and numerous nieces and cousins. Kevin had many special talents. He was an avid guitarist and songwriter. He loved to write poetry and was an accomplished artist. Kevin touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Family Care Ministry, c/o Vaughn Park Church of Christ, in memory of Kevin Allen Boothe.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019
