Kiki Hirras PolizosMontgomery - Kiki Hirras Polizos, 87, of Montgomery, AL, fell asleep in the Lord on June 2, 2020. The daughter of Dimitri Stamatios Hirras and Magdalene Dimitri Ravanos, Kiki was born on July 5, 1932 in Klima Skopelos, Greece. She was married to the late Gus V. Polizos, her beloved husband, for 65 years. After their wedding in Greece in 1948, they came to the United States and settled in Montgomery, where she later become an American citizen.Kiki was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She traveled many summers to Greece, where she enjoyed visiting family and friends. She loved cooking, baking, crocheting and gardening. Her flowers were always beautifully displayed in her home. She was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation where she served in the Ladies Philoptohos Society (the women's philanthropic organization of the church), taught Sunday School, and volunteered for many church events.Preceding her in death were her husband, Gus V. Polizos and her son Dimitri G. Polizos. Kiki is survived by her children Victor G. (Christina) Polizos of Atlanta, GA; Magdalene Polizos Calambakas of Montgomery, AL; and daughter-in-law Dorothy Ann Gibbons Caver Polizos of Montgomery, AL. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Kiki (Nikolaos) Kipreos of Richmond, VA; Constance Calambakas (Colin McDonough) of Gulf Shores, AL; Georgea Polizos of Washington, DC; Pete (Ashli) Polizos of Birmingham, AL; Constantine (Andrea) Polizos of Durham, NC; and Dean Polizos of Richmond, VA. Additionally she is survived by six great grandchildren: Eleni and Stefanos Kipreos; James, Andrew, and Adelyn Polizos; and Victor Polizos. At this time, a private service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 1721 Mt. Meigs Rd. Montgomery, AL 36107.