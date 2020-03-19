Resources
Kim Angela Burgess Obituary
Kim Angela Burgess departed this life on March 17, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, due to an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Emma Jo Champion. She is survived by her husband of seven years, Sammy Jo Linger; her father, Robert Gerald Champion; and many other dear family members and friends.

Kim had many treasured friends and family members that she loved so, and they too loved her. To know Kim was to truly love Kim. She will be greatly missed by all.

Kim's love of animals, big and small, was testament to her friendly spirit. She brought love and joy to all who were in her presence. Her impact will forever be felt by those whose lives she touched.

Due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, no memorial is planned at this time.

Any donations to Kim's memory may be made to her favorite charity, The Montgomery Humane Society, 1150 John Overton Drive, Montgomery, Alabama 36110.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
