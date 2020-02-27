|
|
Kimberley Rae (Nicholson) Underwood
Tuckasegee, NC - Kimberley Rae (Nicholson) Underwood, a resident of Tuckasegee, North Carolina, passed away on February 20, 2020, at the age of 57.
Kimberley was born in Canton, Illinois to James and Mary (Coats) Nicholson on July 6, 1962. She attended high school in Lewistown, IL and Spoon River College. Kim enjoyed exploring the outdoors with her husband. She loved spending time with her children and spoiling her grandchildren. She was an avid cook and baker and made the best fudge, divinity and pumpkin pie. Kim was a member of Kountry Krafters and enjoyed making crafts. Kim worked in retail at Harrah's Casino in Cherokee, North Carolina.
Kimberley was preceded in death by her father James Nicholson, and by her stepson Tommy Underwood.Jr.
She is survived by Tom Underwood, her loving spouse of 26 years, her children Jennifer (Josh) Stone of Prattville, AL, Sonya Sheets (Sean Cox) of Montgomery, AL, Nick Sheets of Lewistown, IL and stepdaughter Crystal(Brandon) McVey of Decatur, IL, her grandchildren Lily, Jacob, Shaun, Shepard, Jadyn, Waylon, Opal, Piper and Chase.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Care Fund at Harrah's Cherokee Casino 777 Casino Drive Cherokee, NC 28719
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020