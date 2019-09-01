Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Mainer Family Cemetery
5060 Titus Road
Titus, AL
View Map
Kimberley Ruth Mainer


1975 - 2019
Kimberley Ruth Mainer Obituary
Kimberley Ruth Mainer

Clovis, NM - (July 9, 1975 - August 23, 2019)

Kim, age 44, of Clovis, NM passed away at her home Friday, August 23, 2019, following a surgery. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 a. m. at the Mainer Family Cemetery, 5060 Titus Road, Titus, AL. Father Alex, from St. Bede Church will conduct the service. Friends and family are invited to pay their last respects, and celebrate the life of our beautiful baby girl.

Kim was a military brat, born in Oxford, England. She had an infectious smile, a great since of humor, and loved doing stand-up comedy. She cared deeply for the welfare of children, which led her to work as an in-home child health worker. As soon as she became of age, she fostered children who needed a loving home, and never took any payment.

She leaves behind the love of her life, daughter Pamela Katherine (Kat) Hendrick-Mainer, her loving parents Jimmy Ray and Mary Catherine Mainer, her two brothers, Robert Scott (Mary) McCain, and Christopher Ray Mainer. She also leaves behind four nieces and two nephews.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 1, 2019
