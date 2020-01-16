Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Midland, GA
Kissimmee King Jr. Obituary
Kissimmee King, Jr.

Phenix City, AL - Mr. Kissimmee King, Jr., 48, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Columbus, GA.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. EST, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Midland, GA, with Bro. Jeremy Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery, 312 HWY 239 Aberfoil, AL 36089, Union Springs, AL. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1-7 pm EST with a Family Hour from 5-7 pm EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.

The family will depart from Taylor Funeral Home, 1514 5th Ave., Phenix City, AL at 10:00 a.m. EST to travel to the Kingdom Hall at 9947 Veterans Pkwy, Midland, GA 31820.

Mr. King was born July 12, 1971 to the late Kissimmee King, Sr. and the late Eva Robinson King. He was a 1991 graduate of Central High School, served as an Elder in the Phenix City East Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and was employed with Kemira Chemicals, Inc.

Survivors include his wife, Connie King; three brothers, Arthur D. (Erman) Bennett, Jr., Anthony (Penny) Bennett, Sr. and Emmitt F. (Donna) Bennett; two sisters, Anne Faison and Dorothy B. (Simon) Hill; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
