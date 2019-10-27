|
Kitty Jeanette Rutland
Kitty Jeanette Rutland, age 85 of Montgomery Alabama, passed away on Thursday October 24, 2019. She was born to the late James Wilson and Preston Gertrude Hornsby on June 6, 1934.
Ms. Rutland was formerly Kitty Jeanette Hornsby of Tallapoosa County, Alabama and the graduate of Reeltown High School, Class of 1954. She retired as a Court Security Office from The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department in July 2014.
Kitty treasured spending time with all her beloved family and friends! She loved to travel. Kitty enjoyed texting, talking and sending cards to everyone whom she loved and embraced over the years. She shared her love and grace to everyone she knew. Kitty made a difference in all she touched around her in the many 'Hugs' she shared!
She was known to family and friends as: Sister, Momma, Granny, Granny Rutland, Maw Maw, Ms. Jeanette, Ms. Kitty, Aunt Nette, Aunt Jeanette, Mrs. Rutland, Ms. Rutland and "Hugs".
Ms. Kitty was preceded in death by her parents: Gertrude (Webster) and James 'Shorty' Hornsby, Grandparents: John and Rosa (Gunn) Hornsby, Great Grandparents: Lily (Keel) and John A. Gunn; Sister: Shelvie H. Oswalt; Grandchildren: Matthew Drake Boysen, Cassie Elaine Rutland; Niece: Jill Foshee, Nephew: Bryan S. Lynn; and 3 Grand-Pets: Sugar, Jack Frost and Biscuit.
She is survived by her Children: Renee (Phillip) Keel, Joel (Brandi) Rutland, Kevin (Starla) Rutland, and Rachel (Creagh) Webb. Sisters: Azalea (Wayne) Foshee, Carol H. Lynn. Brother In Law: Dr Jerry (Grace) Oswalt. Grandchildren: Christopher (Stephanie) Boysen, Bradley Keel, Brandon Keel, Kamren Keel, Cliff Rutland, Taylor Rutland, Jamie Rutland, Kodi (Brock) Dennis, John Varner, Cody A. (Kristal) Rutland, Brantley (Latema) Goss-Harrell, Meagan M. (Kalin Paul) Hodges, Blake W. Brown, Jenna (Keith) Weber, Mem (Meagan) Webb. Great Grandchildren: Chandler Boysen, Evan Boysen and Ashton Tomlin. Niece & Nephews: Mark Foshee, Clint Lynn, Eric (Debra) Lynn, Shey Lynn, Deborah Jones, David Oswalt. She also had numerous Grand and Great Grand Pets that she adored. And a Host of extended family and numerous Friends.
Visitation will be held on October 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at White Chapel - Greenwood Funeral Home. Chapel Service will follow at 12 p.m. and followed by graveside at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019