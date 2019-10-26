Services
Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-3181
Kitty Rutland Obituary
Kitty Rutland

Montgomery - Kitty Jeanette Rutland, age 85 of Montgomery Alabama, passed away on Thursday October 24, 2019. She was born to the late James Wilson and Preston Gertrude Hornsby on June 6, 1934.

Ms. Rutland was formerly Kitty Jeanette Hornsby of Tallapoosa County, Alabama and the graduate of Reeltown High School, Class of 1954. She retired as a Court Security Office from The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department in July 2014.

She is survived by her Children: Renee (Phillip) Keel, Joel (Brandi) Rutland, Kevin (Starla) Rutland, and Rachel (Creagh) Webb. Sisters: Azalea (Wayne) Foshee, Carol H. Lynn. Brother In Law: Dr Jerry (Grace) Oswalt. Grandchildren: Christopher (Stephanie) Boysen, Bradley Keel, Brandon Keel, Kamren Keel, Cliff Rutland, Taylor Rutland, Jamie Rutland, Kodi (Brock) Dennis, John Varner, Cody A. (Kristal) Rutland, Brantley (Latema) Goss-Harrell, Meagan M. (Kalin Paul) Hodges, Blake W. Brown, Jenna (Keith) Weber, Mem (Meagan) Webb. Great Grandchildren: Chandler Boysen, Evan Boysen and Ashton Tomlin. Niece & Nephews: Mark Foshee, Clint Lynn, Eric (Debra) Lynn, Shey Lynn, Deborah Jones, David Oswalt. She also had numerous Grand and Great Grand Pets that she adored. And a Host of extended family and numerous Friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
