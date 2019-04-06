|
Lamar Lamb
Chipley - Lamar Lamb, 75, of Chipley, Florida passed away on March 26, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his loving companion, Betty Faircloth, and his two sons, Lucas Lamb of San Diego, California and Beau Lamb of Missoula, Montana. He is also survived by his brothers, John Lamb of Montgomery, Alabama, Larry Lamb of Cleveland, Ohio and Ronnie Lamb of Connecticut.
Lamar was born in Columbus, Georgia on August 4, 1943 to the late Forrest York Lamb and Louise (Thompson) Lamb of Montgomery. Lamar graduated from Roswell High School in Roswell, New Mexico. He attended Washington and Lee University for his BA and attended one year of Harvard Law School.
He was employed as a site locator for Kindercare and as a contractor. Lamar loved reading, and writing about events in his life. Songs were one of his loves and he knew every word to every song. He especially enjoyed being in the group in Montgomery that explored many ideas.
His memorial will be held in Montgomery, Alabama at 11:00 AM on April 13, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Church on the Atlanta Highway. Please do not send flowers or plants.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2019