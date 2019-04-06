Services
Unitarian Universalist Fllwshp
2810 Atlanta Hwy
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 279-9517
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Unitarian Universalist Church
Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lamar Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lamar Lamb


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lamar Lamb Obituary
Lamar Lamb

Chipley - Lamar Lamb, 75, of Chipley, Florida passed away on March 26, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his loving companion, Betty Faircloth, and his two sons, Lucas Lamb of San Diego, California and Beau Lamb of Missoula, Montana. He is also survived by his brothers, John Lamb of Montgomery, Alabama, Larry Lamb of Cleveland, Ohio and Ronnie Lamb of Connecticut.

Lamar was born in Columbus, Georgia on August 4, 1943 to the late Forrest York Lamb and Louise (Thompson) Lamb of Montgomery. Lamar graduated from Roswell High School in Roswell, New Mexico. He attended Washington and Lee University for his BA and attended one year of Harvard Law School.

He was employed as a site locator for Kindercare and as a contractor. Lamar loved reading, and writing about events in his life. Songs were one of his loves and he knew every word to every song. He especially enjoyed being in the group in Montgomery that explored many ideas.

His memorial will be held in Montgomery, Alabama at 11:00 AM on April 13, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Church on the Atlanta Highway. Please do not send flowers or plants.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.