Lamiko Jemario Oliver
Montgomery - Mr. Lamiko Jemario Oliver age 28, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Jackson Chapel AME Zion Church with Rev. Greg Harris officiating. The interment will follow at Garrison Cemetery. He will lie in state from 12noon until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, March 8, 2019. Please visit www.brooksidefuneralhomeal.com for complete arrangements.
Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019