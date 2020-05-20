Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
Lanaye Kohn Obituary
Lanaye Kohn

Pine Level - Lanaye Kohn, 26, of Pine Level, passed away May 18, 2020. Lanaye enjoyed the rodeo, roping and the friends she had made as a hairdresser at Voila' Salon in Pike Road.She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Kohn; grandparents, Shorty Bozeman, Fleta Bozeman and James Kohn and her uncle Jimmy Bozeman. Lanaye is survived by her mother, Valeria Kohn of Pine Level, Al.; brother, Brent Kohn (Abbi) of Matthews, Al and her niece Ann James Kohn and her grandmother, Helen Kohn of Pine Level. Lanaye is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A visitation for Lanaye will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel. A chapel service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Pine Level Baptist Church in Pine Level, Alabama
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 20 to May 22, 2020
