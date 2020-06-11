Laney Cain Sr.
Mr. Laney Cain, Sr. age 78 a resident of Prattville, AL passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Graveside service will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 11am from Chapman Cemetery Water St Prattville, AL with Pastor Fred A. Gray officiating. Visitation : Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 2-7pm Davis Funeral Home Chapel.

Davis Funeral home, LLC Directing.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
JUN
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chapman Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
362 Walnut Street
Prattville, AL 36067
334-361-1146
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 6, 2020
To the Family of Deacon Laney Cain, Sr.
My sincere and heartfelt sympathy. May the Lord keep you close in His precious care.
You are in my prayers!
Peggy Rogers
First Missionary Baptist Church
Peggy Rogers
June 4, 2020
He was so funny back in days and was good man
kathy potter
Acquaintance
