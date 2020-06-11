To the Family of Deacon Laney Cain, Sr.
My sincere and heartfelt sympathy. May the Lord keep you close in His precious care.
You are in my prayers!
Peggy Rogers
First Missionary Baptist Church
Mr. Laney Cain, Sr. age 78 a resident of Prattville, AL passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Graveside service will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 11am from Chapman Cemetery Water St Prattville, AL with Pastor Fred A. Gray officiating. Visitation : Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 2-7pm Davis Funeral Home Chapel.
Davis Funeral home, LLC Directing.
Davis Funeral home, LLC Directing.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.