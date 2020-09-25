LaNorris Lee

LaNorris LeeLaNorris Lee, 76, affectionately known as Sonny Boy and Sergeant Lee was born to Sylvester Lee and Clara Smith on December 17, 1943 in St. Louis, MO and raised in East St. Louis, IL. LaNorris made his transition on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 6:25 am at home. Viewing of the remains will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. Interment in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO 63125. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Evastein and brother Ronald Lee. He was educated in the East St. Louis school system, and he entered the US Air Force at the age of 17. LaNorris worked as a supply material specialist, and in supply management before he retired from the Air Force on February 28, 1987. LaNorris began working with the State of Alabama Finance Department, where he worked until he retired after 23 years of employment. He also worked as the night manager of the Maxwell Fitness Center until he became too ill to work. LaNorris earned an Associate Degree in Computer Science at Troy University and took computer courses through the Air Force College Community College. LaNorris met and married Pearl Akins of St. Louis, MO in Saute Marie, MI on November 27, 1972. LaNorris enjoyed football (Huge Raiders fan), swimming, drinking Miller Lite and playing his blues, especially Bobby "Blue" Bland. He is known for his witty humor and his ability to help anyone in need. He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving and devoted wife, Pearl Lee, four sons, Kerry, Britt, Delawrence, Kevin (Stacy) Lee and a daughter, Monica (Sheldon) Alexander; two brothers, Donald and Sylvester Lee Jr.; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives. Special friends, Fred and Bettye Williams, Norman Crawford and family and a host of other friends. He enjoyed spending time with his God family, Douglas and Lorice Mitchell and sons.