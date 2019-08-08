Services
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Alabama Heritage Cemetery Mausoleum
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Hornsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry C. Hornsby


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry C. Hornsby Obituary
Larry C. Hornsby

Montgomery - Larry C. Hornsby, age 71 of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on August 5, 2019 at UAB Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born to the late Claxton and Norma Hornsby on January 5, 1948. He is survived by his wife, Dee Wilkerson Hornsby; his daughters, Hayley H. Surles (Michael) and Christy H. Vick (Joshua); his three grandchildren, Taylor Anne and Tanner Surles, and Anna Leigh Vick; and his brother Randy G. Hornsby.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 2:00 pm at Alabama Heritage Cemetery Mausoleum. A visitation will follow from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Larry's memory to Ridgecrest Baptist Church or Samaritan's Purse (801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607).
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now