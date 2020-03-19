Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Montgomery - Larry Clyde Manning, 91, died peacefully Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Katie Foxx Manning, and his brothers, Dorman Manning and Billy Joe Ligon. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jones Manning; children, Melanie Manning Carter, Merrimack, MH, Michael David Manning, York, SC, Nancy Nodine Robinson, Montgomery, and John Paul Nodine, Asheville, NC. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Baptist Hospice, Pam Weaver, Tess Smith, and also to G.P. Services for their care. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 305 S. Perry St., Montgomery, AL 36104 or to the Family Sunshine Center, PO Box 5160, Montgomery, AL 36103.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
