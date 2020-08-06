1/1
Rev. Larry Edward Armstrong
Rev. Larry Edward Armstrong

Montgomery - Reverend Larry Edward Armstrong of Montgomery, AL, age eighty-one, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Larry was born on June 8, 1939 to Boyd and Jessie Armstrong in Frankfort, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, CeCelia Armstrong, his children, Traci Spiller (Leslie), Trent Armstrong (Katie), and Holly Drake (Ben), and his siblings, Sherry Armstrong and Betty Ansley (Tommy).

He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Maggie Thomas (Zach), Braden Spiller, Luke Armstrong, Hunter Drake, Austin Drake and his great-grandchild, Harvey Thomas and, one on the way, Isaiah Thomas. Larry was raised in Kentucky as a minister's son and an avid Kentucky Wildcat basketball and Alabama football fan. He graduated from Samford University with a Bachelor of Arts in history and religion. He was proud to be a bulldog and supported the university throughout his life. He graduated from seminary with a Master's of Divinity and a Master's of Religious Education. Larry served the Lord as a Baptist minister for 48 years in Cottonton, AL; Louisville, KY; English, IN; Huntsville, AL; Roanoke, AL; Phenix City, AL; Anniston, AL; and Montgomery, AL. He was married to CeCelia for fifty-eight years. His life was rich because of all of the people he loved dearly and counted as close friends and family. He loved his family, visiting with both friends and strangers, organizing trips and church events, telling stories, watching sports, going to movies, listening to gospel music, and bragging on his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He will be missed for his silly jokes, his wedding and funeral messages, his regular phone calls, his letters and cards, his wise advice, and his laughter. He has touched many lives and he is well loved. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 7, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Montgomery, AL. Social distancing will be practiced and facial coverings will be required. A graveside celebration of life service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 8, at 11:00 am at Southern Heritage Cemetery in Pelham, AL. Facial coverings will be required. Feel free to dress comfortably. The service may also be viewed online through Leak Memory Chapel's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Eastern Hills Baptist Church, First Choice Women's Medical Center, or World Vision.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
